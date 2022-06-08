Big Fish Little Fish family rave at Lancaster’s Kanteena for Fathers Day weekend

The family raves are parties where families can dance together to great dance music on the dance floor.

It’s a venue takeover using Kanteena’s warehouse space and fabulous courtyard.

Chad Jackson (Hacienda) will be banging out the tunes on the dancefloor with bubbles, 'snow', confetti cannons, balloons and the parachute dance finale.

Big Fish Little Fish Manchester 26-03-17

Get crafty on the craft and playdough tables, and colour-in the mural.

There will be a baby chill area for the very little ones, toddler tents and tunnels, and free transfer tattoos.

All this plus stalls for face painting and a licensed bar for the grown-ups. Dance, laugh, craft, be daft … join the party!

The family rave takes place on Saturday June 18 from 1pm-3pm at Kanteena Lancaster.

Big Fish Little Fish family rave.

Adult tickets are £9; Children £7; pre-walkers free of charge.

For more information visit the website here

For tickets visit Eventbrite here

