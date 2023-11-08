News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Best songs written by artists from or connected to Preston including Cornershop, Eddie Calvert and Barry Mason

Preston has a lot to be proud of – like being the home of the Industrial Revolution, the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment or sporting stars like Freddie Flintoff and Sir Tom Finney– but what about its music heritage?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT

The Lancashire Post asked its readers to name the best songs written by artists from Preston and over 100 people commented with their suggestions!

Below we have collected those of which we were able to find a picture for, although at the end we do shout out other Preston based artists who were mentioned.

Best songs written by artists connected to Preston according to readers.

1. Songs by Prestonians

Best songs written by artists connected to Preston according to readers. Photo: n/a

This Preston band received numerous mentions

2. Dennis Delight - 'Kids today'

This Preston band received numerous mentions Photo: Contributed

Pictured is drummer Paul Varley who was from Preston.

3. Arrows - 'I love rock and roll'

Pictured is drummer Paul Varley who was from Preston. Photo: Jack Kay/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The song was written at the West Orange studio in Preston and the frontman Tjinder Singh attended Lancashire Polytechnic (now UCLan).

4. Cornershop - 'Brimful of Asha'

The song was written at the West Orange studio in Preston and the frontman Tjinder Singh attended Lancashire Polytechnic (now UCLan). Photo: Greg Neate on Flickr

