Best songs written by artists from or connected to Preston including Cornershop, Eddie Calvert and Barry Mason
Preston has a lot to be proud of – like being the home of the Industrial Revolution, the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment or sporting stars like Freddie Flintoff and Sir Tom Finney– but what about its music heritage?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
The Lancashire Post asked its readers to name the best songs written by artists from Preston and over 100 people commented with their suggestions!
Below we have collected those of which we were able to find a picture for, although at the end we do shout out other Preston based artists who were mentioned.
