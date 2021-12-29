Bess Atwell gig at Lancaster library in February

Get it Loud in Libraries is delighted to host Bess Atwell’s debut appearance on the library scene, bringing her captivating sounds and diary entry-style lyrics to the shelves of Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:30 pm
Bess Atwell will be performing at Lancaster library next year.

Performing tracks from her well-received album, Already Always, Bess Atwell

takes recognisable influence from the likes of Fleet Foxes, Lana Del Rey and Joni

Mitchell.

Atwell has already positioned herself as a rising star, described by Under

The Radar as ‘One of the most exciting new voices in English folk’.

Get it Loud in Libraries brings a vibrant programme of live music to local libraries,

funded by Arts Council England and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation to engage and

inspire new audiences.

Live music in local libraries gives audiences of all ages the rare chance to get up close and personal with their favourite acts. Get It Loud in Libraries has previously hosted a number of acclaimed musical acts, including Adele, Idles, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith.

Audiences give resoundingly positive feedback to this

literary-meets-musical event environment, praising the ‘tremendous surroundings’

and the high calibre of acts.

Tickets for the Bess Atwell gig at Lancaster Library on February 6 are now on sale. For all upcoming gigs visit here

