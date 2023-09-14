Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunbirds, the new band of The Beautiful South’s Dave Hemingway, continue their rise with the release of a brand new single ‘Make Up Your Mind’.

Released on September 1, it is described as a “feel-good earworm” produced by Nigel Stonier and featuring Laura Wilcockson on vocals.

Sunbirds released ‘Cool To Be Kind’ in November 2020 on the independent label Nectar Records.

Kevin Cooper of UK Music Reviews described it as a “must-have album from an amazing new band,” while John Aizlewood of MOJO called it “an album with warmth to spare”.

With the addition of multi-instrumentalist Chris Offen in 2022, Sunbirds’ influences have expanded and range from Americana, 70’s Pop and Folk to Indie Grunge Rock.

With tongue-in-cheek, the band describes their music as “The Osmonds fight Radiohead while Stevie Nicks holds the coats.”

(Left to right) Marc Parnell, Phil Barton, Dave Hemingway, Laura Wilcockson, Chris Offen (Image: Sunbirds)

2023 is set to be a big year for Sunbirds, with the release of their upcoming album ‘A Life Worth Living’ in October and a string of live dates across the UK.

As accomplished musicians, the six-piece band will play fan favourites from ‘Cool To Be Kind’ and showcase new material from their upcoming album.

The band line-up consists of Dave Hemingway on vocals, Phil Barton on guitar, Laura Wilcockson on vocals and violin, Marc Parnell on drums, Chris Offen on guitar and keyboards, and Phil Chapman on bass.

Their upcoming UK dates include a performance in Preston at the Continental in South Meadow Lane on November 9.