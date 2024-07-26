Rising costs meant organisers had to make the difficult decision of scaling back Beat-Herder this year. Far from being a diluted festival experience, the four-day Ribble Valley festival shone brighter than ever; positive messages flooding all corners of social media following its conclusion.
Leftfield, Orbital, The Wailers, Sub Focus, Beans On Toast, K-Klass, Sosa, Special Request – along with a host of local acts including Matty Robbo, Design Rewind, Sammy Dean, Fandjango – joined hundreds of acts across a variety of weird and wonderful stages for an unforgettable weekend of entertainment
We spoke to a few people on site to see what it is they think makes Beat-Herder so special.
And remember, tickets for the 2025 ‘Bijou’ edition – taking place July 18 – July 20 – go on sale Thursday, August 1.
