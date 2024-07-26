Beat-Herder: The verdict is in as revellers tell us what they made of new-look festival

By John Deehan
Published 26th Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 12:31 BST
It turns out good things do come in small(er) packages.

Rising costs meant organisers had to make the difficult decision of scaling back Beat-Herder this year. Far from being a diluted festival experience, the four-day Ribble Valley festival shone brighter than ever; positive messages flooding all corners of social media following its conclusion.

Leftfield, Orbital, The Wailers, Sub Focus, Beans On Toast, K-Klass, Sosa, Special Request – along with a host of local acts including Matty Robbo, Design Rewind, Sammy Dean, Fandjango – joined hundreds of acts across a variety of weird and wonderful stages for an unforgettable weekend of entertainment

We spoke to a few people on site to see what it is they think makes Beat-Herder so special.

And remember, tickets for the 2025 ‘Bijou’ edition – taking place July 18 – July 20 – go on sale Thursday, August 1.

Beat-Herder is the land of the free. A place to put all your worries aside, roll around on grass and be silly.

1. Bongo Dave and Team Brilliant

Beat-Herder is the land of the free. A place to put all your worries aside, roll around on grass and be silly.Photo: NA

The people here are different, there's so much character.

2. Ruby and Matt (Coventry)

The people here are different, there's so much character.Photo: NA

We've had our stall here now for 10 years. It's like a mini Boomtown. Beat-Herder is all good vibes, no dodgy people.

3. Brian and Nod (Priya concession)

We've had our stall here now for 10 years. It's like a mini Boomtown. Beat-Herder is all good vibes, no dodgy people.Photo: NA

I love the religious aspect of the festival; the church community.

4. Adam (Manchester)

I love the religious aspect of the festival; the church community.Photo: NA

