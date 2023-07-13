Beat-Herder 2023: These were the scenes as the first revellers arrived at the popular Ribble Valley music festival
The ever-popular Beat-Herder music festival near Sawley is back for 2023, and we’ve got some exclusive photos as the first revellers set up camp.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:27 BST
Beat-Herder, described as “the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival”, has returned for 2023.
The music festival, which boasts a number of acts and stages, will be held at Dockber Farm near Sawley between July 13 and 16.
This year’s line-up includes Alison Goldfrapp, Skream, Charlie Tee, Gok Wan, Fatboy Tim, Billy & The Biscuit Brothers and more.
These were the scenes as the first festival-goers set up camp:
Page 1 of 4