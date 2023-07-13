News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Beat-Herder 2023: These were the scenes as the first revellers arrived at the popular Ribble Valley music festival

The ever-popular Beat-Herder music festival near Sawley is back for 2023, and we’ve got some exclusive photos as the first revellers set up camp.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:27 BST

Beat-Herder, described as “the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival”, has returned for 2023.

The music festival, which boasts a number of acts and stages, will be held at Dockber Farm near Sawley between July 13 and 16.

This year’s line-up includes Alison Goldfrapp, Skream, Charlie Tee, Gok Wan, Fatboy Tim, Billy & The Biscuit Brothers and more.

These were the scenes as the first festival-goers set up camp:

First festival-goers arrive at "the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival".

1. Beat-Herder 2023

First festival-goers arrive at "the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival". Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
First festival-goers arrive at "the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival".

2. Beat-Herder 2023

First festival-goers arrive at "the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival". Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
First festival-goers arrive at "the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival".

3. Beat-Herder 2023

First festival-goers arrive at "the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival". Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
First festival-goers arrive at "the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival".

4. Beat-Herder 2023

First festival-goers arrive at "the UK's most eccentric and exuberant festival". Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Ribble Valley