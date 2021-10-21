Bag two free glasses of wine with a meal at Bella's Bistro in Morecambe when you show your theatre ticket for West End Playhouse production Dr Frankula's Castle.

Henry Normal entertains at the West End Playhouse.

Part of the Five Pound Theatre season, Dr Frankula's Castle is a new fast-paced comedy show written by and starring David Findlay, with Matt Panesh.

Jonathan Harker goes to Transylvania and meets a plethora of Monsters in this humourous homage to the Universal studios creature features.

Featuring, amongst others Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolfman and The Mummy. It runs on October 29 and 30.

On Halloween night itself, Sunday October 31 there's a spooky themed Cabaret night, with readings and performances.

Tickets are £5 and available from Skiddle, Patronbase and the Morecambe and Lancaster visitor centres.