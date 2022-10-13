The LIGHTLAB programme is an opportunity for early to mid-career artists to develop expertise in light based and digital work for light festivals, and this year, six artists have been selected to visit Light Up Lancaster for inspiration.

During their time in Lancaster, they will meet the festival’s artistic director, producer, and local artists, tour the festival, and take part in a panel discussion.

They will also attend a workshop with artist, Dan Fox, whose projector bikes featured in last year’s event, to learn more about the practicalities of creating light art installations, such as ensuring they are robust and safe.

Sara Blackburn, one of the artists invited to LIGHTLAB in Lancaster this November.

“LIGHTLAB2022 attracted a very high standard of applicants which emphasised the importance of the programme for emerging light artists,” said Light Up Lancaster producer, George Harris.

“ The significance and value of light art festivals in creating high quality, free, family friendly, accessible art experiences cannot be overstated. In the last 10 years, the number of light art festivals have grown year on year in response to public demand and their success has been a clear statement that they deliver excellent art for all.

“LIGHTLAB is the ideal programme for developing the best new light art talent to meet this soaring demand and it's great to have so many young artists interested in being at the forefront of the sector.”

All but one of the artists are based in the North which is appropriate given that LIGHTLAB is run by Light Up the North, a network of light festivals taking place in cities across the North of England.

Gold, a light art installation by Teleri Lea who'll be participating in LIGHTLAB this November.

The chosen artists will have visited Light Night Leeds before they arrive in Lancaster.

This year’s Light Up Lancaster takes place on November 4-5. Although wristbands are need to watch the Fireworks Spectacular from the official viewing areas (Giant Axe and Quay Meadow), the display can also be enjoyed from various vantage points across the city - if you can see the castle, you can see the fireworks!

This year's Light Up Lancaster takes place on November 4-5. Although wristbands are need to watch the Fireworks Spectacular from the official viewing areas (Giant Axe and Quay Meadow), the display can also be enjoyed from various vantage points across the city - if you can see the castle, you can see the fireworks!

The Colourist's Bothy by Louise Hare, one of the artists chosen to participate in LIGHTLAB during Light Up Lancaster.