Artist putting Lancashire hall in the spotlight with fantastic light show

The popular annual event, Astley Illuminated, will see Astley Hall’s exterior and grounds come alive with light, music and mystery as this historic building is beautifully lit with magnificent light displays.

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to the grounds of Astley Hall in February for some fun and mystery after being unable to hold the event last year due to the exciting renovation work being carried out to the exterior of the hall.

“Visitors will be able to see the new exterior of Astley Hall with mysterious light projections and although they won’t be able to go inside the hall where the renovation work continues, there’ll be lots to do, such as a range of performances in the walled gardens, food and drink, plus the Coach House Gallery will be open.

A previous Astley Illuminated event

“We’d really like a community feel to the event so we’re engaging with community groups regarding their involvement, so If you run a group and would like to be involved, please get in touch with us.”

This year’s event is inspired by the hidden stories of Astley Hall which artist Rebecca has been exploring over the past two years.

These stories will be brought into the light by Chorley’s Jenny Reeves, artistic director of About Time Dance Company.