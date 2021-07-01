Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice finally get show on the road as they put final touches to first ever performance of 'Him and Me' at the Blackpool Opera House tonight

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice star in their first ever tour together in Blackpool at the Opera House

The dashing duo will spend the day in back to back rehearsals, perfecting all the elements ahead of the highly awaited ‘Him and Me’ production brought to the stage by the Strictly Theatre Company.

The show has been two years in the making and features an explosive mix of music, song and dance with the 'ballroom King' and the two-time Guinness World Record holder, Pernice joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers.

Both spoke of their excitement on returning to the resort and being able to finally get back on stage after many delays to the tour schedule owing to the Covid pandemic.

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke star in 'Him and Me'

Anton said: “The Opera House is a huge theatre, fantastic.” Giovanni added: “It’s tremendous place, just beautiful.”