This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Austin Butler steps into Christian Bale’s show for new book adaptation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austin Butler, known for his star-turned performances in Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis,” has been revealed as the lead actor in the upcoming remake of “American Psycho.”

The film, based on the controversial 1991 book by Brett Easton Ellis, is set to be remade with “Challengers” director Luca Guadagnino set to helm the project, while Butler is reported to be taking on the role of the nefarious Patrick Bateman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Variety have reported that Austin Butler is set to take on the role of Patrick Bateman, originally portrayed by Christian Bale, in a "reworking" of Brett Easton Ellis' "American Psycho." | Getty Images

According to a report by Variety, Butler is set to step into the role made famous by Christian Bale after the critically acclaimed and cult-like following that the 2000 adaptation, which has gone on to be considered Bale’s breakthrough role in Hollywood.

Though the same reports state that rather than be an outright remake, Guadagnino will instead craft a “new interpretation” of the film in what feels to be a nod towards the original director, Mary Harron.

Butler’s casting in the film comes after rumours that “Saltburn” actor Jacob Elordi was set to star in the film; Butler earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic while this year, he appeared in “Dune: Part Two” and “The Bikeriders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No release date has yet been announced for the “American Psycho” reimagining.

Where can I stream the original “American Psycho”?

Mary Harron’s 2000 adaptation of Brett Easton Ellis’ highly controversial book is available to stream in the United Kingdom on Netflix, while it is also available to rent and buy through Amazon Video.

Are you a fan of “American Psycho” being remade or reimagined, or do you think the Christian Bale original was perfect how it is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.