All Hail Hyena announce biggest headline show at The Muni Theatre

By Jay Stansfield
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 08:28 BST
Burnley & Pendle’s own ALL HAIL HYENA are set to headline their biggest hometown show to date at The Muni Theatre, Colne, on 5th June 2025 and tickets are selling fast.

Known for their high-energy, genre-defying performances, the band has built a cult following with their wild, immersive live shows and off-kilter alternative sound.

With over a million streams, praise from BBC 6 Music’s Tom Robinson, and a viral garden gig that amassed over 60 million views, ALL HAIL HYENA are a force to be reckoned with in the UK’s alternative scene.

The Muni Theatre show promises to be a landmark moment for the band and their fans, featuring new material, signature chaotic stage antics, and a few surprises along the way.

Support on the night comes from the amazing Todmorden-based singer and songwriter Rebecca Spooner, who has been likened to Joni Mitchell with her classy songwriting and rich voice. Definitely one to watch.

"A band who fit more into one song, than most bands fit into an entire set" – John Robb, Louder Than War Magazine

Event details:

📅 Date: Thursday, 5th June 2025

📍 Venue: The Muni Theatre, Colne

🎟 Tickets: Available via https://themunitheatre-tickets.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173660758/events

Tom on Bass and Gong man watching on…

1. Contributed

Tom on Bass and Gong man watching on… Photo: Submitted

ALL HAIL HYENA (left to right - Jay, Rob, Tom)

2. Contributed

ALL HAIL HYENA (left to right - Jay, Rob, Tom) Photo: Submitted

ALL HAIL HYENA (Tom, Gongman, Jay, Rob)

3. Contributed

ALL HAIL HYENA (Tom, Gongman, Jay, Rob) Photo: Submitted

ALL HAIL HYENA (Tom, Jay, Rob)

4. Contributed

ALL HAIL HYENA (Tom, Jay, Rob) Photo: Submitted

