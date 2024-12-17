The case alleged that “Million Years Ago” plagiarised the 1995 song “Mulheres”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adele is currently the subject of a plagiarism case in the court system.

The singer is alleged to have “lifted” works from a Brazilian composer’s 1995 work.

Now, a court in Brazil is demanding that the song in question is removed from streaming services.

Grammy-award winning British artist Adele has found herself subject to claims of plagiarism, with a court now looking to see the song removed globally from streaming services.

As reported initially by The Guardian, Adele’s “Million Years Ago” has been accused of lifting from the work of Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes and his 1995 song, “Mulheres.” The preliminary injunction looks for the song to be removed from the likes of Spotify and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adele has found herself the subject of a plagiarism claim in a Brazilian court over her song, “Million Years Ago.”

The ruling, issued by Judge Victor Torres in Rio de Janeiro, orders Adele's labels, Sony and Universal, to stop reproducing or distributing the song on all platforms worldwide, with a potential fine of $8,000 per act of non-compliance. Geraes is suing for lost royalties, $160,000 in moral damages, plus song-writing credit on Adele’s track.

The decision marks a significant moment for Brazilian music, according to Geraes’ lawyer, Fredimio Trotta, who views it as a step toward protecting Brazilian compositions from exploitation by international artists.

Speaking to the AP, Trotta said: “International producers and artists who … have Brazilian music ‘on their radar’ for possible parasitic use will think twice, given this decision.”

While Sony and Universal can still appeal the decision, the case underscores the broader tension between local music traditions and global pop, highlighting past claims against "Million Years Ago," including allegations of similarity to a 1985 Kurdish song, “Acilara Tutunmak (Clinging to Pain).”

Have you listened to both songs and think that the two songs sound distinctly similar? Let us know your thoughts on this case by leaving a comment down below.