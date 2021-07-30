A 'Wonderland' awaits at Blackpool's Old Electric Theatre - curtains go up on first show at venue on July 30

The Old Electric Theatre company present 'Wonderland'

An 18-strong cast, will lead the walkabout show which allows theatre-goers to explore the new venue in Springfield Road and immerse themselves in the story of the White Rabbit, made famous in the Lewis Carroll story Alice in Wonderland.

Along the 90 minute journey, many of Carroll’s favourite characters will appear in pop up scenes and artistic director Melanie Whitehead said it promised to be a ‘theatrical experience with lots of laughs.’

The show opens on July 30 until August 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Wonderland is perfect for families and will give everyone the chance to see every bit of this amazing new venue that we’ve completely transformed from an old nightclub to a hub for community creativity, as well as having a fantastic, theatrical experience with lots of laughs, audience participation and a special tea party with the Mad Hatter.

“We hope that locals and visitors alike will come out to support the community company and have a fun at the same time, but tickets are limited to allow for social distancing.”

Starting at 4.30pm on Friday, performances will begin at hour intervals all day on Saturday and Sunday.

As well as the famous tea party scene with the Mad Hatter, audiences will experience hilarious moments and even dance with the characters.