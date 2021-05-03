The Mexican actor will reprise his role as the rebel alliance soldier, whilst also serving as executive producer on the project . In a trailer for the series he said cast and production would be 'doing everything to make the best show.'
A closer look at the cast of Star Wars Andor who could appear at the Cleveleys film location

Excitement continues to grow as film crews put the finishing touches to sets on Cleveleys promenade for what film buffs are anticipating to be Disney’s latest instalment in the Star Wars franchise.

By Nicola Jaques
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 1:44 pm

Production crews will spend eight days of filming on the seafront for an officially unnamed 12-part series.

The show being filmed is believed to be part of the galactic saga, Andor, the prequel to hit film Rogue One, following the character Cassian Andor five years before the events of the movie.

Here are the leading cast members who might be spotted in Wyre this week......

1. Diego Luna - Cassian Andor

2. Stellan Skarsgard

From Mama Mia to Marvel to Good Will Hunting, and Chernobyl, Skarsgard has had a stellar and diverse film career. His role in Andor is yet to be officially announced but of taking the part he said "so who doesnt want to go and fly a spaceship?

3. Adria Arjona

A fellow Mexican actress, born in Puerto Rico, Adria Arjona appeared in NBC fantasy drama television TV series Emerald City as Dorothy Gale. After auditioning for 'every Star Wars role possible' she's landed the 'perfect one....' as yet to be revealed.

4. Genevieve O'Reilly - Mon Mothma

OReilly, also a fixture of the original movie, will reprise the role of Mon Mothma, whom she played in Rogue One.' Mon Mothma was a human female politician and revolutionary leader who served in the Galactic Senate and Imperial Senate as the representative of Chandrila

