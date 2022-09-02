A classical take on heavy metal anthems - The Rock Orchestra by candlelight at Blackpool Grand

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancing devils, macabre props and LED candles set the stage ready for a night of dark entertainment.

15 eerily-dressed classical musicians – including members of London Symphonic Rock Orchestra, straddled the stage in skeleton costumes, floral hairbands and carnival masks in Dia De Los Muertos style.

And they breathed new life into well-known hard rock and metal songs from Led Zeppelin and Motorhead, plus more recent hits by Muse and Linkin Park.

Credit: The Rock Orchestra

Groundshaking power merged with ethereal beauty in this explosion of dark energy that was about much more than the music.

It was a nightmarish spectacle with colourful lights, pyros, and impressive stage design, from the same team behind Festival Of The Dead.

And its ornate, gothic interior made Blackpool Grand the perfect setting.

The chamber orchestra included strings, woodwind and brass instruments, flowing from haunting melodies to menacing salvos.

A blinding rendition of System Of A Down’s ‘Chop Suey’ came in with violins that buzzed like angry wasps. And the every drum thud on the electrifying ‘Thunderstruck’ was accentuated by strobe lights as the giant devil puppet started to dance to the beat.

The charismatic lead-violinist bounced around like a firecracker, and commanded attention as she ripped through complex solos on ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’ with total flair.

This talented orchestra brought out the beauty in songs that some may normally regard as ugly.

While vocals weren’t the main feature, guest singer, Harrison Larner-Main, joined in a few numbers. He exhibited a brilliant range - from tender notes to quasi-rapping on ‘Numb’.

And he worked the crowd into a frenzy with ‘Killing In The Name Of’ – a moshpit anthem that had people headbanging and shouting along in their seats.

And the melancholic female vocals on ‘Zombie’ were spine-tingling.

It was the most diverse crowd I’ve seen at a show – I was in the upper circle surrounded by metalheads, classical fans, and folks who just came to witness a good show.