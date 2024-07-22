The four day festival in Gisburn, that attracts thousands of party people, kicked off on Thursday and the finale was yesterday.

2024 was billed as a ‘bijou Beat-Herder’ with a return to its roots when it launched two decades ago, the rain held off (apart from a few showers on Saturday night) and Friday saw revellers basking in the hottest day of the year. Here are our photos from the final day.