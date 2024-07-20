29 fantastic images from day two (Friday) of the Beat-Herder Festival 2024

By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Jul 2024, 11:01 BST
Festival goers basked in scorching temperatures on the second day (and the hottest day of the year so far) at the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn yesterday (Friday)

The party was in full swing day and night and here is our second batch of fantastic images.

1. Revellers enjoying Friday afternoon at the 2024 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Revellers enjoying Friday afternoon at the 2024 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Revellers enjoying Friday afternoon at the 2024 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Revellers enjoying Friday afternoon at the 2024 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

