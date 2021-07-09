25 pictures of Broughton Scarecrow Parade including 'Gareth Southgate', Mickey Mouse, Minions and more

Photo Neil Cross; Broughton Scarecrow Trail -

The Broughton Scarecrow Parade has been turning heads this week, with over 65 handmade scarecrows to be found in gardens, driveways and outside shops, cafes and restaurants.

The parade runs until this Sunday (July 11) and families visiting the village should keep their eyes peeled for some very special straw-filled guests.

Among the funny, sweet, sometimes bizarre and always creative scarecrows, you will spot familiar some faces, including England manager Gareth Southgate - complete with tie and waistcoat - Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a couple of mischievous Minions.

Many more can be found playing football, tennis, golf, cricket and bowls, as well as cycling, sunbathing, helping out at the local garage and even picking litter!

Each one is staking their claim for one of the many prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

Laura Jolliffe, who has organised the parade, said: "When I started all this, I wasn’t sure how interested people and businesses would be - but I am totally blown away by everyone!

"A massive, huge, gigantic THANK YOU to all the brilliant businesses who have generously donated a prize.

"The level of kindness and commitment to this event by our local business needs a jolly big rousing round of applause."

You can find more pictures of the scarecrows, as well as details on the prizes and winners on the Parade's Facebook page here.

