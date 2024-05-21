The Hideaway Cabaret has been hailed by previous guests as ‘the best night out in the North West’ thanks to its creative entertainment and feeling of exclusivity.

Professional Ice Skater & Show Producer Yvette Mauback-Lang turned professional at just 16 years of age and after travelling the world for many years, opened her own production company, Ice Glitz Productions before turning to her home town in Lancashire to raise a family with husband Zoltan Lang.

Zoltan, a former Cirque Du Soleil artist and Hungarian gymnastics champion runs his own gymnastics club - Flip Side Fitness teaching and mentoring where he mentors the next generation of gymnasts.

Yvette and Zoltan, who are still very much ‘active’ performers, had always dreamt of opening their own cabaret lounge together and in June 2022 they made their dream a reality.

The Hideaway Cabaret in Clitheroe runs monthly and is one of Lancashire’s best kept secrets but visitors should book early as it does sell out quickly.

With an intimate capacity of only 80-90 seats, the lounge offers both cabaret table seating and luxury VIP high bar tables.

The show itself is split into multiple sets throughout the evening and the performance area becomes the dance floor where guests enjoy a dance in between performances.

With stunning costumes, all designed and made by Yvette, sultry sophisticated décor and a personal approach from the moment you enter this hidden gem, it’s clear to see The Hideaway Cabaret is in a league of its own.

Yvette and Zoltan also perform in the show and take care of the technical side of things backstage but they still take time to speak with guests ensuring everyone is well looked after and is having a fantastic night.

While the current show “Desire” runs monthly, the new show opening in September promises to be bigger and better than ever and will be running twice per month in order to meet the ever growing list of guests queuing up to get a seat.

1 . The Hideaway Cabaret 1 The Hideaway Cabaret in Clitheroe, a venue with a speakeasy vibe and incredible acts. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

