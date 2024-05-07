With several venues hosting a range of musicians, bands and singers the popular event was sponsored and supported by Bowland Breweries, St James Place, Clitheroe Town Council and Arts Council England.
A diverse range of artists performed and the grand finale was performed by the Nikki Iles Jazz Orchestra at The Grand Theatre. A spokesman for the four day event said: “We just want to thank all of our venues and volunteers for hosting our events and for ensuring everything ran smoothly.
“Thank you to all the amazing bands who played, feedback from each gig has been hugely positive.”
1 / 4