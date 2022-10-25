11 days and counting to spectacular Light Up Lancaster - here's the full guide to events

Turning Points is the theme of this two-day free family-friendly festival where innovative and imaginative light art can be found on Lancaster’s city centre streets, squares and historic buildings, finishing with a fantastic fireworks display.

Light Up Lancaster locations include the Priory, the Judges’ Lodgings, St Nicholas Arcades, The Herbarium, The Cornerstone and The Storey. Outdoor venues featured will be the Castle, Market, Dalton and Sun Squares, the Storey Gardens, New Street and Upper Church Street/Castle Hill. All events are within walking distance of each other and are completely free.

New locations this year are Kanteena which will stage a Light Art Jam and St John’s Church which hosts hundreds of illuminated butterflies.

The Nectary will illuminate the Storey gardens during Light Up Lancaster.

All the light installations can be viewed from 5-10pm on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5, 5-7pm(Castle area venues) and 5pm-7.30pm(other venues).

Light Up Lancaster, which first took place ten years ago, is organised by Lancaster City Council, Lancaster BID and The Dukes. It is funded by Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster BID.

“One of Lancaster BID's pillars in its 'Five Years, Five Goals' Business Plan is to help generate footfall to the city from locals and visitors alike,” said BID manager, Tony Johnson.

“By supporting Light Up Lancaster every year we aim to encourage people to come and enjoy the festival and also to explore the wider city during the day and evening.”

Ship of the Gods will sail into Lancaster Priory for Light Up Lancaster.

Weather permitting, the spectacular fireworks finale will be launched near Lancaster Castle on the Saturday at 8pm.

Wristbands are required for the fireworks official viewing areas at Giant Axe and Quay Meadow but if you haven’t been able to order any online, the display can still be enjoyed from various vantage points across the city – if you can see the castle, you can see the fireworks!

Coun Sandra Thornberry, cabinet member for arts and culture said: “I am sure it will be more fabulous than ever this year."

Information on all the artworks is now available here

Lancaster Castle courtyard is the backdrop for 100 Stories High at Light Up Lancaster.

For festival updates, sign up for the e-newsletter here and keep in touch via social media.

Light Up Lancaster's spectacular fireworks display takes place on November 5. Photo by Robin Zahler.

