Andy Serkis lands role as Alfred in new Batman film

British actor Andy Serkis will play loyal butler Alfred in the upcoming Batman film, it has been announced.

Serkis, known for his work voicing Gollum in the Lord Of The Rings films, was confirmed in the role by director Matt Reeves on Twitter.

Andy Serkis

He joins a cast including Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as supervillain The Riddler.

Irish actor Colin Farrell is reportedly in talks to star in the film, titled The Batman, as villain Penguin.

The film is set for release in June 2021.

London-born Serkis, 55, famously lent his voice to the computer-generated character of Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, while his other film credits include superhero movies Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Black Panther.

Serkis studied visual arts at Lancaster University, was a member of The County College and part of the student radio station Bailrigg FM.

In his third year at university, Serkis joined the backstage team at the local Duke's Playhouse to earn his Equity card.

Sir Michael Caine played Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, which starred Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader.