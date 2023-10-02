News you can trust since 1886
Amanda Holden climbs to top of Blackpool Tower for Heart radio charity

Amanda Holden has climbed to the very top of Blackpool Tower as part of a charity challenge this morning (Monday, October 2).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
The Heart radio presenter scaled the 518ft tower – the North West’s tallest structure – in less than an hour, alongside showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts.

After reaching the very top, Amanda grasped the historic flag pole and hung the Heart radio flag next to the Union Jack before climbing back down at around 9am.

The hair-raising climax was captured by local photographer JC Photography, who flew his drone up to meet brave Amanda as she stood perched at the very top of the Tower.

After reaching the very top, Amanda grasped the flag pole and hung the Heart radio flag as she enjoyed incredible views of Blackpool, the Irish Sea and the Fylde Coast. (Picture by Heart Radio)After reaching the very top, Amanda grasped the flag pole and hung the Heart radio flag as she enjoyed incredible views of Blackpool, the Irish Sea and the Fylde Coast. (Picture by Heart Radio)
After reaching the very top, Amanda grasped the flag pole and hung the Heart radio flag as she enjoyed incredible views of Blackpool, the Irish Sea and the Fylde Coast. (Picture by Heart Radio)
    The presenter gamely waved to the camera and made a ‘Heart’ sign with her hands as she fixed the radio station’s flag into place atop the iconic tower.

    You can view the footage in our video player or on TikTok here.

    The stunt is one of five challenges that Amanda and Ashley are taking on this week in aid of Heart’s charity, Make Some Noise.

    Amanda and Ashley will take on five challenges this week – one challenge a day – but they only have five hours across the whole week to complete all five tasks.

    The radio station is raising money and awareness for small charities that are changing lives across the UK. You can donate here.

