Amanda Holden climbs to top of Blackpool Tower for Heart radio charity
The Heart radio presenter scaled the 518ft tower – the North West’s tallest structure – in less than an hour, alongside showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts.
After reaching the very top, Amanda grasped the historic flag pole and hung the Heart radio flag next to the Union Jack before climbing back down at around 9am.
The hair-raising climax was captured by local photographer JC Photography, who flew his drone up to meet brave Amanda as she stood perched at the very top of the Tower.
The presenter gamely waved to the camera and made a ‘Heart’ sign with her hands as she fixed the radio station’s flag into place atop the iconic tower.
The stunt is one of five challenges that Amanda and Ashley are taking on this week in aid of Heart’s charity, Make Some Noise.
Amanda and Ashley will take on five challenges this week – one challenge a day – but they only have five hours across the whole week to complete all five tasks.
The radio station is raising money and awareness for small charities that are changing lives across the UK. You can donate here.