Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heart Breakfast’s Race Against Time’ challenge will see Amanda and showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts tackle five epic challenges in five hours across five days this week.

The challenges are in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which raises money and awareness for small charities that are changing lives across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the challenge begins this morning when the 52-year-old presenter scales the Tower all the way to the very top, touching the iconic flagpole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden is climbing Blackpool Tower as part of a charity challenge this morning (Monday, October 2). (Picture by Heart Radio / Global)

Most Popular

One of Britain’s best-loved landmarks, Blackpool Tower stands at a colossal 518 feet from the ground and more people have been to the moon than have touched the Tower’s flagpole!

Amanda said: “It’s going to be a busy week for me and Ashley as we tackle some absolutely epic challenges all to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise.

"This morning I’m going to be faced with my very first challenge…to climb to the very top of The Blackpool Tower!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apparently I’m the first untrained person to climb to the flagpole and more people have travelled to the moon than have climbed Blackpool Tower. This is going to be very interesting!