Amanda Holden climbs Blackpool Tower for Global’s Make Some Noise charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heart Breakfast’s Race Against Time’ challenge will see Amanda and showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts tackle five epic challenges in five hours across five days this week.
The challenges are in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which raises money and awareness for small charities that are changing lives across the UK.
And the challenge begins this morning when the 52-year-old presenter scales the Tower all the way to the very top, touching the iconic flagpole.
One of Britain’s best-loved landmarks, Blackpool Tower stands at a colossal 518 feet from the ground and more people have been to the moon than have touched the Tower’s flagpole!
Amanda said: “It’s going to be a busy week for me and Ashley as we tackle some absolutely epic challenges all to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise.
"This morning I’m going to be faced with my very first challenge…to climb to the very top of The Blackpool Tower!
"Apparently I’m the first untrained person to climb to the flagpole and more people have travelled to the moon than have climbed Blackpool Tower. This is going to be very interesting!
"This year marks our 10th appeal for Global’s Make Some Noise and over those 10 years we’ve helped change the lives of over 175,000 people across the UK, and we can’t wait to raise as much money as possible for this year’s charities with the truly wonderful support of our amazing listeners.”