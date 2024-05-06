The sun shined on Preston as the city’s ‘Weekender’ bank holiday festival saw music fans descend on the Flag Market for a day of live music.

From 1pm to 11pm, ‘Sunday on the Square’ played host to headliners and punk legends Buzzcocks, 90s indie favourites Space (’Female of the Species’) and top cover band From The Jam.

The Flag Market also saw Preston’s ‘Evil Blizzard’ rock the stage with four bass players and a singing drummer.

These were the scenes...

