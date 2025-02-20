A Thousand Blows: how to watch Peaky Blinder creators new show - what is Stephen Graham series about
- A Thousand Blows is coming to Disney Plus this week.
- It is a new historical crime thriller from the brain behind Peaky Blinders.
- Acclaimed actor Stephen Graham leads the cast.
The mind behind the smash hit TV series Peaky Blinders is back with another historical drama. Jumping back to the Victorian era, A Thousand Blows invites viewers into the world of illegal boxing.
Stephen Graham is playing the lead role in the show - and the good news is it has already been renewed for a second series. The six part series is from Peaky Blinders mastermind Stephen Knight.
But what exactly is the show about - and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:
Is A Thousand Blows related to Peaky Blinders?
The show is not directly related to the adventures of Tom Shelby and the rest of the gang. However it is also created and written by Stephen Knight, the mastermind behind the BBC blockbuster.
It also features a familiar face from Peaky Blinders in the shape of Stephen Graham. He played Hayden Stagg in the sixth series of the show - as well as having a starring role in Line of Duty’s fifth season.
And like Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows is a historical drama involving criminal elements. However this time it is illegal boxing in London and not gangsters in Birmingham - but it takes place in the earlier Victorian era instead of post-World War 1.
How to watch A Thousand Blows?
For UK viewers, the show is being released on Disney Plus tomorrow (February 21). It will also be available on the streaming service in Ireland and select other countries, the company has said.
If you live on the other side of the pond, it will be streaming on Hulu - which has been bundled into Disney Plus for some users. However you need specific subscription packages to access it.
When does A Thousand Blows release?
The streaming show will debut on Friday, February 21, Disney has announced. All of the episodes will be released on that date, so your weekend binge is sorted.
Disney Plus drops shows at approximately 8am UK time, unless otherwise stated. The episodes will be released at 12am PT/ 3am ET for American viewers.
What is A Thousand Blows about?
The synopsis via Disney reads: “Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), best friends from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.
“As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threaten everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.”
