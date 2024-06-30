A popular annual Lostock Hall event took place this weekend as children and families were out in their hundreds to enjoy the entertainment.

Lostock Hall Carnival took place on Saturday June 29 and saw a full programme of processions, wacky races, children’s entertainment and more.

The Carnival procession started on Wateringpool Lane before moving along a route of Brownedge Road, Prospect Avenue, Moss Lane before finishing at the end of Watkin Lane.

The cost of putting on the carnival each year is well in excess of £5000 and this money has been raised by fundraising nights, sponsorships, collectors and the local council.

The procession, which took place at 12pm, took the theme of ‘silver screen’ which aimed to celebrate the diverse community groups within the local area.