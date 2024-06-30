The UK's largest tribute act festival was back this weekend for a fantastic 10th anniversary.

Now in its tenth year, Rockprest brought three stages of outstanding tribute acts to Moor Park, Preston.

Also at the event were fairground rides, food, drink, and, of course, your favourite rock songs performed by outstanding tribute acts.

Organisers of the festival said: “This year marked a decade of rocking the stage, and to honour the occasion, we brought out the King of Monsters!

“With three stages of non-stop rock bliss, over 30 live acts across two days, and a lineup featuring the best tribute acts in the business, Rockprest always promises an electrifying experience for rock lovers.”

