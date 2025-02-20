5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast to see out February

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast to help you see off with February with a bang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

First up in Preston, a theatre show called All My Sons is on at the Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, February 26 and Saturday, March 1.

Presented by Preston Drama Club, this play offers an incisive indictment of greed, capitalism and self-interest and is remembered as one of Arthur Miller’s greatest works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show starts at 7:30 pm each night with prices starting from £11.

Chorley

The comedian is bringing her new show 'Angst' to the Chorley Theatre on February 27 and 28 | Getty Images for Bauer Media

In Chorley, the comedian Angela Barnes brings her new stand-up show ‘Angst’ to the Chorley Theatre on Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28.

In this hilarious show, the star of Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo shares some stories of success and sound logic, but mostly stories of unmitigated failure, a distinct lack of wisdom, a little bit of German and loads of jokes.

Limited tickets are available and they’re £17 each.

South Ribble

Then in South Ribble, Saturday, March 1 sees the return of the Longton Country Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting in March, the event will take place on the first Saturday of each month until December.

Next week’s market will be on between 10 am and 12pm at the Women’s Institute Hall on School Lane in Longton.

Free to attend, expect coffee and cake, stalls selling crafts, plants and food, and free willow, henna or watercolour lessons although these do need to be booked.

Blackpool

A scene from An Inspector Calls. Credit: Mark Douet | Photo by Mark Douet

Over on the Fylde Coast, the play An Inspector Calls is on at the Blackpool Grand between Tuesday, February 25 and Saturday, March 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Daldry's multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley's classic thriller is returning after a record-breaking, sell-out tour in 2022.

The play follows Inspector Goole and the prosperous Birling family whose dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

The show starts at 7:30 pm each night with prices starting from £17.50.

Lytham St Annes

Then in Lytham, singer-songwriter duo The Breath are performing at the Lowther Pavillion on Tuesday, February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made up of Manchester-based guitarist Stuart McCallum and folk singer/flautist RHIA NAR Ríoghnach Connolly, The Breath present a contemporary take on alt-folk.

Expect exquisitely crafted, honest, personal, heartfelt songs that touch on topics ranging from childhood summers and first love to cultural dislocation, post- colonial injustices and grief.

Tickets are £20 and the show starts at 7:30pm.