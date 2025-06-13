Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast (week commencing Monday, June 16).

Preston

A scene from a previous Windrush Festival in Preston (image: Paul Yates)

First up in Preston, the Windrush Festival returns to Avenham Park on Sunday, June 22.

With a jammed packed schedule from 12pm to 8pm, Windrush 77 promises to be bigger and better than ever, bringing all the colour, good vibes and soulful music of the Caribbean, celebrating the city's African-Caribbean and mixed-race community.

Throughout the day visitors will enjoy live music and DJ sets, dancing, a live cricket match, a selection of non-food stalls, children's play area, a wide selection of international cuisines including tastes of the Caribbean.

The event is free.

Chorley

The comedians bring their new show 'Finding Funnies 2025' to Chorley Theatre on June 22 | Show poster

In Chorley, local comedian done good Steve Royle takes to the Chorley Theatre stage with scouse comedian Jamie Sutherland on Sunday, June 22.

After a sell-out show in 2024 Steve and Jamie are back for 2025 with another night of comedy, games, and messing-around based on their hit podcast Finding Funnies.

The show will feature comedy, favourite features from the podcast, and a stand-up set from special guest Justin Moorhouse.

The 90 minute show starts at 7:30pm and tickets cost £15.

Blackpool

'Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny' comes to Blackpool

Over on the Fylde Coast, the iconic comedian Jimmy Carr performs at the Winter Gardens Opera House on Thursday, June 19.

In his brand-new show 'Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny', the TV and stand-up star promises 90 minutes of solid jokes, no interval.

Expect fast-paced, edgy one-liners and Jimmy's renowned dark brand of comedy.

There will be two shows a night, starting at 7pm and 9.30pm, with tickets for each costing £40.25

Billy Ocean brings his tour to Blackpool Winter Gardens on June 20 | submit

Another star at the top of their field is also performing in Blackpool next week.

R&B legend Billy Ocean performs at the Winter Gardens Opera House on Friday, June 20.

The Caribbean soul legend and Grammy-winning artist brings his timeless hits to Blackpool for a night of feel-good music and memories following the 40th anniversary of his landmark album ‘Suddenly’.

The show starts at 7:30pm but unfortunately it has now sold out.

Thornton-Cleveleys

‘A Night at the Musicals' is on at the Cre8iv Little Theatre next week. | Google Maps

Finally in Thornton-Cleveleys, ‘A Night at the Musicals: everybody's talking about musicals’ is on at the Cre8iv Little Theatre.

Running between Wednesday, June 18 and Saturday, June 21, this dynamic production showcases the incredible talent of young performers, through a dazzling revue of musical theatre favourites.

Presented by the Thornton-Cleveley Youth Theatre, there is a show nightly plus a matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets cost £14 for adults, £13 for children.

You can also see the full June Iistings at some of Lancashire’s biggest theatres here.