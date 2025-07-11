5 things to do next week in Preston, Chorley & the Fylde Coast

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

The Lancashire Festival will be held at Avenham and Miller Park next weekend. | archive

First up in Preston, The Lancashire Festival is back for its sixth year.

The festival will be held at Avenham and Miller Park between 11am and 7pm on Saturday, July 19.

Celebrate grassroots arts, music and more, expect a fun filled affordable day for all.

There will be live music, street food, circus acts, children's attractions, a licensed bar, activities, workshops and market stalls.

Entry is £5 although under threes are free.

People attending a previous Northern Young Adult Literary Festival

Also in Preston, the Northern Literary Festival is being held on the University of Central Lancashire’s campus on Saturday, July 19.

The annual festival has a Kids Lit programme, a YA (young adult) programme and an adult fiction programme, so will be an accessible and fun event for all the family, celebrating the north.

The day will be full of panels, events and author signings with meet-and-greets after each panel.

Tickets are £3 each or £10 for a family of four.

You can register on The Northern Literary Festival website.

Chorley

Heskin Hall hosts an evening of outdoor theatre next weekend. | n/a

In Chorley, a day of outdoor theatre is coming to Heskin Hall on Saturday, July 19.

Four Forty Theatre return for a raucous retelling of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing and then Macbeth, The Comedy.

Both will be performed in one night by only four actors in forty (ish) minutes each.

The evening starts at 6:30pm and there is an indoor alternative if the weather doesn't cooperate.

Attendees are asked to bring their own low backed chairs, blankets and picnics.

There is also the option to purchase picnics and refreshments at the cafe whilst pizza will be available on the Garden Terrace.

Adult tickets are £18 and child tickets are £16.

Blackpool

A scene from In the Night Garden Live. | submit

Over on the Fylde Coast, In the Night Garden Live is on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens between Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 17.

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle's Busy Day!

Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all!

Shows on the Wednesday are at 12pm and 3pm, whilst on Thursday they are on at 10am and 12:pm.

Prices start from £19.55.

Lytham St Annes

A group enjoy the delights of Lowther's 2024 Ice Cream Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Finally in Lytham, Lowther's Ice Cream Festival returns on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20.

Taking place at Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens, the event runs between 11am and 5pm each day.

Expect a weekend of ice cream, food, free family entertainment, the Creative Crafts Association marquee and more.

Tickets for the event are free and all day parking is available on Lytham Green for £5.