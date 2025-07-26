5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley

Scenes from a previous Nestival at Brindle Distillery | Brindle Distillery

First up in Brindle, Nestival returns to Brindle Distillery between Friday, August 1 and Sunday, August 3.

Organisers call it Lancashire’s best festival sand say you can expect three amazing days packed with live music from local artists, mouthwatering cocktails, delicious food, local vendors and all the fun you can handle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday (wihich has a country theme) and Saturday (which has a 00s party them) are strictly for over 18s but Sunday is a family day where everyone is welcome.

Tickets for Friday cost £30 and whilst tickets for Saturday have now sold out, you can still purchase a full weekend pass (Friday to Sunday) for £70.

Sunday tickets are then £20 for adults and £5 for children over 3.

Scenes from 2021’s ChorFest. | Steve Salmon

Also in Chorley, ChorFest returns to Astley Park between Friday, August 1 and Sunday, August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This family-friendly event aims to bring the people of Chorley together for a weekend of live music from tribute bands and locals artists, alongside many food and drink stalls.

Friday’s event runs between 7pm and 11pm, Saturday’s between 3pm and 11pm and Sunday 1pm to 7pm.

Weekend tickets cost £47.43 for those over 16, £24.24 for children (who must be accompanied by an adult) and then under 5s go free.

Tickets just for the Friday are then £21.08 for over 16s and £10.54 for under 16s, for Saturday £29.51 vs £13.70 and Sunday £16.86 vs £7.38

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe comes to Blackpool next week. | submit

Over on the Fylde Coast, the smash hit West End production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe comes to Blackpool for the week.

On stage at the Winter Gardens Opera House, shows run between Tuesday, July 29 and Saturday, August 2.

Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits.

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they meet new friends, face dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love.Prices

start from £23.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde

You are My Best Friend is on at Lowther Pavilion next week. | submit

In Lytham, a show called You are My Best Friend comes to Lowther Pavilion on Saturday, August 2 and runs until Tuesday, August 5.

In this brand-new play from China-based company Beijing Baxun, two young people meet in hospital initially scared and shy.

Through laughter, bravery, and companionship, they discover courage – forging a strong friendship.

Told entirely without words, this award-winning show blends physical storytelling, live sound design, and playful visual theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perfect for children aged 3+, families, and anyone who believes that even in hard places, joy can be found.

Tickets start from £12.

Wyre

Affinity Lancashire will be home to Billy Sparks Entertainment shows.

Finally, in Fleewood, Billy Sparks Entertainment shows will be taking place between Tuesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 31 in the Affinity Lancashire Outlet.

Join Billy Sparks for fun, magic and entertainment with shows starting at 11:30, 13:00 and 14:30 daily.

Each show runs for 45 minutes and you'll find all the fun at the outdoor events space.

If it is raining all the fun will happen inside Captain Cod's Club House instead.

The events are free to take part in.