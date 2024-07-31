Oak Fest, Lancashire’s newest music festival, was attended by over 2,000 people on Saturday (July 27).

Set amongst the beautiful Oak Hill Park, the festival enjoyed sun filled skies for most of the day, providing a perfect backdrop as both national and grassroots artists took to its two stages.

Headlining the main stage was international recording artist Kate Nash, on the back of a performance at Glastonbury in June.

Other acts performing on the main stage included Manchester legends Bez and Rowetta, Amsterdam indie pop powerhouse Pip Blom, local Accrington lads BB5, and New Orleans brass band Mr Wilson’s Second Liners.

A new stage was unveiled for 2024, The Ossy Fest Introducing Stage, which spotlighted emerging and exciting Lancashire talent.

The lineup included rock’n’roll quartet The Ruby Tuesdays, up-and-coming indie pop band The Social, and indie-folk singer Maelor Hughes.

Lucy Dusgate, Head of Culture and Heritage for Hyndburn, said: “It’s safe to say that Oak Fest 2024 was a huge success, and we couldn’t be happier with how the second year of the festival unfolded.

“We’re blown away by the positive response from attendees - there are already calls for Oak Fest 2025 being made by Hyndburn residents!

“Keep your eyes peeled for announcements from us, and we look forward to seeing you all next year.”

1 . Oak Fest 2024 Oak Fest 2024, held in Accrington, was hailed as a huge success by the thousands of attendees. | Oak Fest Photo Sales

