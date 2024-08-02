On Saturday July 20, Rossendale hosted its first pride celebration with events taking place across Bacup and Rawtenstall.

Rossendale’s first pride began with Pride in the Park, hosted collaboratively by Spectrum Inclusion and The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, and funded by Rossendale Borough Council.

Pride in the Park saw over 500 visitors through the door to enjoy a family friendly day of activities and local LGBTQIA+ groups providing support, guidance and advice.

The event was officially opened by The Whitaker’s Creative Director, Gaynor Seville, and Mayor of Rossendale, Councillor Judith Driver.

Mayor of Rossendale, Cllr Judith Driver said: “What a delight it was to represent Rossendale Borough Council in my position as Mayor and formally open the very first Rossendale LGBTQIA+ Pride in the Park event held at Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery.”

Attendees also included newly elected MP for Rossendale and Darwen, Andy MacNae.

Pride in the Park hosted various performances throughout the day including: poet Paul Jenkins, Burnley Youth Zone, Miss Ellie Ganza and Rossendale’s Bosom Buddies.

The event ended with a parade through Whitaker Park with banners made by attendees throughout the day.

Creative Director of The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Gaynor Seville said: “Pride In The Park acknowledges The Whitaker’s place at the heart of this community and our commitment to show that we are here for everybody.”

Due to its success, it has since been confirmed that pride will become an annual event for Rossendale.