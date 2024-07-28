40 amazing pictures of Lancs Fest as hundreds gather for family fun in Avenham Park, Preston

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 28th Jul 2024, 13:38 BST

Lancs Fest 2024 was a spectacular day full of amazing performances!

Hundreds of families gathered in Preston to take part in a day of performances and activities at Lancs Fest 2024.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The festival, which took place at Avenham and Miller Park, on Saturday July 27, delivered a day full of spectacular musical performances.

There were also a number of arts and crafts stalls which offered activities such as facepainting and other free workshops.

Several food and drink stalls were also present at the festival making sure attendees were well fed throughout the day.

Lancs Fest 2024. Music and arts festival at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston.

1. Lancs Fest

Lancs Fest 2024. Music and arts festival at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston. | Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Lancs Fest 2024. Music and arts festival at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston.

2. Lancs Fest 1

Lancs Fest 2024. Music and arts festival at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston. | Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Lancs Fest 2024. Music and arts festival at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston.

3. Lancs Fest 2

Lancs Fest 2024. Music and arts festival at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston. | Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Lancs Fest 2024. Music and arts festival at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston.

4. Lancs Fest 3

Lancs Fest 2024. Music and arts festival at Avenham and Miller Park, Preston. | Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFoodArtsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.