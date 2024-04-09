This week Blackpool will be brought to life by a herd of uniquely decorated, amazingly creative, elephant sculptures.

The sculptures will be on display as part of Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool from April 13 and will be positioned around key landmarks, streets, and open spaces in Blackpool for eight weeks.

The herd of Elmers will deliver a ton of fun and laughter and attract local residents and visitors from far and wide to discover, and re-discover Blackpool, making art accessible to all.

Each Elmer is sponsored by a local business or organisations, making the trail deeply rooted in our wonderfully unique local community

Here are 34 pictures of the wonderful sculptures that will be placed an Elmer Trail:

Elmer Trail 1 Preview of the elephants involved in Elmer's Big Parade Blackpool for Brian House Children's Hospice.

