29 spectacular photos from the Hot Ice Show at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool

Aimee Seddon
Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

The world-famous Hot Ice Show is back in Blackpool and below are 29 fabulous photos from the spectacular event...

The show, which features Olympic and Dancing on Ice stars, as well as flameballs, jets and plumes, runs from July 10 to September 13 at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool.

Audiences can take in a 50 minute matinee performance, or a two-hour evening show every day apart from Sundays - and the matinee is free to watch if you have Pleasure Beach tickets.

Otherwise standing tickets are £10 or seated tickets start at £15 seated and can be booked here or by calling the box office on 01253 341707.

Whether you’re yet to see the show yet or simply want to relive it, take a look below at 29 photos from the Hot Ice Show...

You can also read our editor’s review of the show here.

Alexey Kofanov's famous bath scene

Hot Ice 1

Alexey Kofanov's famous bath scene

Stuart Widdall, who is from Blackpool, performs a heart-stopping move with Austria’s Stina Martini

Hot Ice 2

Stuart Widdall, who is from Blackpool, performs a heart-stopping move with Austria's Stina Martini

The cast moving in unison and harmony

Hot Ice 3

The cast moving in unison and harmony

Austria's Stina Martini

Hot Ice 4

Austria's Stina Martini

