29 fun, action-packed pictures as Dragon Boat Festival 2025 raises cash for Blue Skies charity

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th May 2025, 12:23 BST

Dragon boat racing on Fairhaven Lake brought out the crowds in glorious sunshine – and helped boost the coffers of a worthy cause.

It was appropriate that the event in aid of the Blue Skies Hospital Fund took place under dazzling blue skies on one of the loveliest days of the years so far – and the conditions certainly brought the spectators out, with scores eager to get a view of the colourful craft on the water.

Teams of 17 each took part and it is hoped the event will have raised a good sum for the Blue Skies charity, which, In partnership with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, enhances the provision of patient care for public benefit.

These 29 fun, action-packed pictures capture the teams making a splash for the good cause...

Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

1. Crowds flocked to Fairhaven Lake to enjoy the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival

Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

2. Colourful craft - and crew - were the order of the day at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

3. Colourful craft - and crew - were the order of the day at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

4. Dragon boat racing on Fairhaven Lake brought out the crowds in glorious sunshine – and helped boost the coffers of a worthy cause

Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake | National World Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Lytham
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice