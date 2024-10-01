27 celebrities coming to Lancashire in October, inc Jimmy Carr, Jane McDonald & Paddy McGuinness

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 16:03 BST

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this October? Well here are all the celebrities coming to Lancashire over the next month...

From music stars like Jane McDonald and Scouting for Girls, to top comedians such as Jimmy Carr or Paddy McGuinness, and even TV stars in the shape of the Britian’s Got Talent gang, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this October for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 17 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

Just four of the celebrities coming to Lancashire this month

1. Celebrities coming to Lancashire in October

Just four of the celebrities coming to Lancashire this month | Getty/Submit

The comedian and political activist brings his latest stand-up show ‘‘Gaffa Tapes’ to Chorley theatre on October 2 and Darwen Library Theatre on October 3

2. Mark Thomas

The comedian and political activist brings his latest stand-up show ‘‘Gaffa Tapes’ to Chorley theatre on October 2 and Darwen Library Theatre on October 3 | Tony Pletts

The psychic brings her latest show to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 2

3. Sally Morgan

The psychic brings her latest show to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 2 | Getty Images

The comedian brings 'A Manford All Seasons – Work in Progress’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre between October 2 and October 3

4. Jason Manford

The comedian brings 'A Manford All Seasons – Work in Progress’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre between October 2 and October 3 | Getty Images for Bauer

