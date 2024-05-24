22 events and attractions to visit in Lancashire this Bank holiday weekend

4 . Dino Friends Down at The Farm: May 25 – June 2

Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough, Lancashire | Windmill Animal Farm offers so much for the family to enjoy. This half-term guests will be treated to an unforgettable adventure at Dino Friends Down On The Farm. Prepare for a wild experience with the Dino Rangers. They'll be ready to introduce you to some seriously ancient party animals. Photo: Contributed