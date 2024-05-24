22 events and attractions to visit in Lancashire this Bank holiday weekend

If you are looking for last minute Bank Holiday adventures, or Half Term fun, Lancashire has you covered.
There’s a whole host of fantastic events, days out and attractions right on the doorstep.
Here are 22 events and attractions to visit this Bank holiday weekend:
1. Bing’s Nature Explorers at WWT Martin Mere: May 23 – June 2
Burscough, Lancashire | Nature exploring… it’s a Bing thing! Join Bing and Flop at WWT Martin Mere this May half term for activity trails, storytelling, live mini-shows, and meet and greets. Photo: Contributed
2. Blackpool Tower Live Weekender: May 24 - 26
Blackpool, Lancashire | Fancy a night or a weekend out over the May bank holiday? Head to the iconic Blackpool Tower as it transforms into the epicentre of entertainment, music, and fun! Photo: Contributed
3. Crafts in the Park - May 25 - 27
Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Lancashire | Lowther Pavilion will be celebrating the half term in style with a whole weekend of fun. Head along to Lowther Gardens for a traditional, family seaside bank holiday weekend to enjoy donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, Beatrix Potter themed garden trail, birds of prey and more. Photo: Contributed
4. Dino Friends Down at The Farm: May 25 – June 2
Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough, Lancashire | Windmill Animal Farm offers so much for the family to enjoy. This half-term guests will be treated to an unforgettable adventure at Dino Friends Down On The Farm. Prepare for a wild experience with the Dino Rangers. They'll be ready to introduce you to some seriously ancient party animals. Photo: Contributed
