19 stars performing in Lancashire this month, inc Frank Skinner, Julian Clary and Strictly Come Dancing stars

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this May? Well here are all the celebrities performing in Lancashire over the next month...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 14:43 BST

From chart-topping singers like Daniel O’Donnell, to comedians like Julian Clary and Frank Skinner, and dancing stars like Johannes Radebe and more of his Strictly colleagues, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed twenty three stars performing in Lancashire this May including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in May here.

1. Stars performing in Lancashire in May

Michael Greco (EastEnders), Jason Merrells (Casualty), and Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street) bring 12 Angry Men to the Blackpool Grand between April 29-May 14.

2. Soap stars

The comedian/actor/presenter brings his show ‘Fistful of Clary’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on May 1-2.

3. Julian Clary

The cultural icon will be singing songs from across his four-decade long career at the Winter Gardens on May 3-4.

4. Daniel O’Donnell

