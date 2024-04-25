From chart-topping singers like Daniel O’Donnell, to comedians like Julian Clary and Frank Skinner, and dancing stars like Johannes Radebe and more of his Strictly colleagues, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed twenty three stars performing in Lancashire this May including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in May here.

Soap stars Michael Greco (EastEnders), Jason Merrells (Casualty), and Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street) bring 12 Angry Men to the Blackpool Grand between April 29-May 14.

Julian Clary The comedian/actor/presenter brings his show 'Fistful of Clary' to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on May 1-2.

Daniel O'Donnell The cultural icon will be singing songs from across his four-decade long career at the Winter Gardens on May 3-4.