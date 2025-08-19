19 spectacular photos of UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool

This prestigious five-day event served as the pinnacle of the annual street dance and hip-hop competition calendar, attracting thousands of dancers from across the globe. Participants competed for coveted World Champion titles in front of esteemed celebrity judges, showcasing their skills in various categories, including solos, duos, trioquads, battles, teams, supercrews, parent teams and parent & child divisions.

Dancers of all ages and skill levels, ranging from Beginner to Advanced were welcome to participate. The competition spanned multiple age groups, including U6, U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, and O18 categories.

In addition to the competitions the event offered a series of workshops led by industry professionals, providing dancers with opportunities to enhance their skills and learn from the best in the field. These workshops were designed to complement the competitive experience allowing participants to grow and refine their craft.

For those unable to attend in person, the championships were streamed live on the official UDO YouTube channel, offering fans worldwide a chance to witness the excitement and talent on display. This was the 20 year anniversary of the World Championships in Blackpool - check out 19 amazing pictures from the event.

UDO World Street Dance Championships 2025 took place at the Blackpool Winter Gardens, with the best hip-hop crews from across the globe competing for top prizes.

