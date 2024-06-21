Over 5,000 people from across Hyndburn including award-winning actor Julie Hesmondhalgh gathered on Sunday June 16 for a special cultural celebration.

The gathering, which was the biggest event ever hosted by Haworth Art Gallery in its 100 year history, marked National Refugee Week, the start of Eid and Father's Day.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm, the free-to-attend event included activities, games, stalls, exhibitions and much more taking place across the Haworth Park grounds and buildings.

A fantastic main stage ran throughout the day including an exercise class with Lighthouse Tai-Chi, a sing-a-long musical theatre show from Just Imagine UK, a spectacular Bollywood performance from Bollywood Guinness world record breaking Ri Ri's Dance Academy and more.

An internationally renowned sculpture, the ‘Lumini', was also on show, hosting workshops from 11am-3pm, which sold out prior to the event.

A penalty shoot-out with the Accrington Stanley Community Trust was high in demand in the rose gardens, while inside Haworth Art Gallery, visitors got the chance to witness a number of exhibitions, a Bonsai tree display and the world famous Tiffany Glass collection.

‘Connecting Cultures' was part of an exciting week-long event, with over 30 Hyndburn business owners taking part and high street retailers delivering a number of activities such as ‘Tessa Clemson Yoga' from Great Harwood and Accrington-based ‘Create Yourself'.

Actor Julie Hesmondhalgh, said: "The sun came out for Connecting Cultures, what an absolutely fantastic day. It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be here.

“Thank you to Hyndburn Borough Council and to everybody who has been involved in making this such an amazingly successful day where we have been well fed and highly cultured.

"This is just the beginning of an amazing new period in Hyndburn's history, where we are going to be putting our money where our mouth is and support arts and culture across the region."

Gillian Berry, Head of Museums and Heritage Development at Hyndburn Borough Council, said: "We have experienced an incredible day here at Haworth Art Gallery and Park, the biggest event we have hosted in our 100 year history.

“There was a real community atmosphere throughout the day, with over 5,000 people from different cultures and backgrounds coming together to enjoy and take part in a fantastic range of activities, live performances and events.”

