After much anticipation, Wild Shore Blackpool has officially opened for all to experience unforgettable aqua adventures and wondrous water sports.

Formerly known as Blackpool Wake Park, the site at Weeton in Lancashire, opened its doors today, and is set to attract visitors looking to make a splash on their way to the Lakes or a pit stop before Pleasure Beach.

There is fun to be had for all ages with the site offering wakeboarding, paddle boarding, open water swimming, Ringo Rides and their Aqua Park as well as a play park for younger children and Fin’s Café Bar supplying food and drink.

Callum Mark, Co-Director of Wild Shore, said: "We are delighted to open Wild Shore Blackpool to the public and the effort shown by the whole team to ensure the site is ready for all to enjoy has been outstanding.

“The location of the site gives us an amazing opportunity to not only welcome locals but also those visiting the Lancashire area and we look forward to helping them create some unforgettable memories.”

The reopening of the attraction marks a significant milestone for the beloved water sports amenity, which has been a staple of the community for over a decade.

By providing Open Water Swimming, Wild Shore gives swimmers a controlled environment to train, saving them from worrying about tides, currents and safety.

James Barbour, Operations Director of Wild Shore, added: "Wild Shore Blackpool provides an experience for everyone. We are delighted to be able to welcome locals and visitors and bring the local community together with the unique attractions that we work hard to provide.”

