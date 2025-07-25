13 top places in Preston to watch the Lionesses in the Euros final

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST

As the Lionesses prepare for Sunday’s Women’s Euros final fans in Preston can soak up the atmosphere at one of the city’s top spots to catch the action live - from buzzing bars to family-friendly venues with big screens and unbeatable matchday vibes.

With the Women’s Euros final kicking off this Sunday Preston is gearing up for a thrilling day of football as the Lionesses aim to make history once again. The city is brimming with anticipation and fans are on the lookout for the perfect spot to watch the action unfold.

Across the city centre and surrounding areas venues are pulling out all the stops to create an unforgettable matchday experience. Many are offering large screens, themed decor and special food and drink deals to help fans make the most of the big event.

There’s something special about coming together as a community to support the national team and in Preston that spirit is set to be stronger than ever. From high-energy pubs to relaxed outdoor spaces there’s no shortage of places to get behind the Lionesses and be part of what could be a defining moment in women’s sport.

39 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XD

1. Fleece Inn

39 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XD | Google Maps

, Sherwood Way, Preston PR2 9GA

2. The Sherwood

, Sherwood Way, Preston PR2 9GA | Google Maps

99 Fylde Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2XQ

3. The Guild

99 Fylde Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2XQ | Google

Fylde Street, Preston, PR1 7DP

4. The Adelphi

Fylde Street, Preston, PR1 7DP | Google

