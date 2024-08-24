13 amazing pictures of the Penwortham Beer Festival as hundreds of ale lovers flock to the town

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2024, 18:28 BST

Lancashire’s best beer festival has returned this weekend, with a huge variety of drinks including real ales and ciders!

The Penwortham Beer Festival returned to the town this weekend and, despite some early weather warnings, has been enjoyed by many.

Held at the Penwortham Cricket Club on Greenbank Road, the event has attracted many local residents as well as visitors to enjoy a weekend of food, drinks and music.

Throughout the festival, casks ales, festival beers, gins, rums, ciders, Prosecco and soft drinks have all been on offer from the site’s three bars.

There has also been a whole host of live music including performances from The County Pilots, James Christy, The Fourth Colour, Saraban, Connor Banks, State of Zen and The Old School Idles.

So here are 13 amazing pictures of the Penwortham Beer Festival:

Enjoying a pint in the sun over bank holiday weekend at Penwortham Beef Festival 2024 held at Penwortham Cricket Club.

1. Penwortham Beer Festival

Enjoying a pint in the sun over bank holiday weekend at Penwortham Beef Festival 2024 held at Penwortham Cricket Club. | Michelle Adamson

Enjoying a pint in the sun over bank holiday weekend at Penwortham Beef Festival 2024 held at Penwortham Cricket Club.

2. Penwortham Beer Festival

Enjoying a pint in the sun over bank holiday weekend at Penwortham Beef Festival 2024 held at Penwortham Cricket Club. | Michelle Adamson

Enjoying a pint in the sun over bank holiday weekend at Penwortham Beef Festival 2024 held at Penwortham Cricket Club.

3. Penwortham Beer Festival

Enjoying a pint in the sun over bank holiday weekend at Penwortham Beef Festival 2024 held at Penwortham Cricket Club. | Michelle Adamson

Enjoying a pint in the sun over bank holiday weekend at Penwortham Beef Festival 2024 held at Penwortham Cricket Club.

4. Penwortham Beer Festival

Enjoying a pint in the sun over bank holiday weekend at Penwortham Beef Festival 2024 held at Penwortham Cricket Club. | Michelle Adamson

