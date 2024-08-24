The Penwortham Beer Festival returned to the town this weekend and, despite some early weather warnings, has been enjoyed by many.

Held at the Penwortham Cricket Club on Greenbank Road, the event has attracted many local residents as well as visitors to enjoy a weekend of food, drinks and music.

Throughout the festival, casks ales, festival beers, gins, rums, ciders, Prosecco and soft drinks have all been on offer from the site’s three bars.

There has also been a whole host of live music including performances from The County Pilots, James Christy, The Fourth Colour, Saraban, Connor Banks, State of Zen and The Old School Idles.

So here are 13 amazing pictures of the Penwortham Beer Festival:

