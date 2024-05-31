11 stars performing in Lancashire this month, inc Eddie Hall, Sarah Millican and Strictly Come Dancing stars

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 10:08 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this June? Well here are all the celebrities performing in Lancashire over the next month...

From iconic rock stars like John Lydon, to top comedians like Sarah Millican, and dancing stars like Vito Coppola and more of his Strictly colleagues, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this June for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed eleven stars performing in Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in June here.

You can browse tickets for events across Lancashire on TicketMaster and Eventim.

A selection of the stars performing at various venues across the county in June.

1. Stars performing in Lancashire in June

A selection of the stars performing at various venues across the county in June.

Photo Sales
The former front man of the Sex Pistols and Public Image brings his show ‘I Could be Wrong, I Could be Right’ to the Winter Gardens on June 2

2. John Lydon

The former front man of the Sex Pistols and Public Image brings his show ‘I Could be Wrong, I Could be Right’ to the Winter Gardens on June 2

Photo Sales
The iconic comedy character brings his show 'Count Arthur Strong…..And It’s Goodnight From Him' to the Blackpool Grand on June 2

3. Count Arthur Strong

The iconic comedy character brings his show 'Count Arthur Strong…..And It’s Goodnight From Him' to the Blackpool Grand on June 2

Photo Sales
The stand up comedian brings his show ‘Pablo’ to King George's Hall on June 5-6.

4. Paul Smith

The stand up comedian brings his show ‘Pablo’ to King George's Hall on June 5-6.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancasterChorleyBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.