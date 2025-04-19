Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The man said he was unaware the concealed knife was illegal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man found with a knife “disguised as a credit card” has been given a second chance by the courts.

Davin Price, 23, was stopped by neighbourhood officers in Cattle Market Road, Peterborough city centre, on 20 November, as they had information suggesting he may have drugs on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “No drugs were found, but he did have a knife disguised as a credit card in the wallet section of his phone case.”

A still from the police body-cam footage.

Price, of Little Close, Eye, near Peterborough, was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting being in possession of a knife at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (4 April).

PC Tom Cates, from Peterborough’s city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, commented: “Price said he was unaware the disguised knife was illegal.

“There is no excuse when it comes to carrying a weapon, and I am glad we were able to seize the knife before it could be used to cause harm.”

Tackling knife crime is a priority for the force. More information can be found on dedicated knife crime webpages.