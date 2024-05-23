Watch: Terrifying moment man sets fire to flat with young boy inside caught on CCTV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horrifying CCTV footage shows man starting fire outside flat

A man has been jailed after attempting to murder a young child and another man at a high-rise block of flats in Edinburgh.

Craig McQuillian was caught on CCTV entering the Fidra Court, in Muirhouse area of the city, at around 11.30pm on November 12, 2023.

The 44-year-old was carrying a metal crowbar and a plastic carrier bag which held a container filled with petrol. After taking the lift to the victim's floor, he doused the accelerant on the floor directly outside the door before setting it alight and fleeing the scene.

A young boy, who was inside the affected flat, raised the alarm by shouting ‘fire’ after he smelt burning while in bed. The flat’s other occupant was able to extinguish the flames using a wet towel before emergency services arrived at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service commander, who attended the incident, said the fire could have spread, creating a risk of additional casualties and damage to the flats above, below and on the same floor.

Even once all the resources had been in place, it would still have taken officers at least 15 minutes reach the point of the fire before beginning to put it out safely. The building is a 14-storey tower block and contains 56 flats.

